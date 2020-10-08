We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Frederick George Bartley on September 27, 2020 at the age of 52 after complications of a pre-existing illness. His memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 19 years Jana and their daughters Rachel (17) and Ashley (15), mother Judy Bartley (widowed from Fred Bartley Sr.), sister Kelly, and his large extended family of several aunts, uncles and cousins. Fred was a twenty-year veteran of the Toronto Crown Attorneys office and during that time he was instrumental in providing insight and support to Indigenous initiatives, including the creation of the Gladue Court in Toronto. Fred was also involved in numerous programs designed to address the unique challenges that face Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system. Fred was equally committed to volunteering. He gave back to his community by coaching soccer and hockey and volunteering with the Out of the Cold program. Ever the optimist, Fred was an avid Leafs fan and held out hope every year that they would bring home the Stanley Cup! Please visit Fred's memorial webpage at www.mountpleasantgroup.com
for his extended obituary, service details and online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Toronto Council Fire or Toronto Urban Native.