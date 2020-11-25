1/1
Frederick "Wendell" GRANT
Passed away suddenly in his home on Thursday November 19th, 2020 at the age of 78, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Susanne Grant (2016) for 49 years. Loving father of Jennifer and her husband Brett. Devoted Grampy to his beloved, only grandchild Madison. Cherished brother of Judy and Ken of New Brunswick and predeceased by Joyce, Marvin, Aulden and Don. Wendell was a long-time devoted member of Kingsview United Church where he served on many committees over the years, such as the Stewardship Committee, and was a member of the Doubles Plus social group. One of his greatest joys was singing in the choir on and off with Jennifer. Wendell's life had been filled with music. He was proud to receive his 50-year pin from the Barbershop Harmony Society and loved singing with the Oshawa Horseless Carriagemen, and a member of The Durham Men's Acapella Gospel Group for a few years. He was one of the original members of Spirit.Calm praise band. In earlier years Wendell enjoyed curling and golfing with his friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Kingsview United Church, 505 Adelaide Ave. E., Oshawa (905-436-2000) on Saturday December 5th, 2020. Seating is limited; please contact the church to register your attendance. Due to the pandemic the wearing of masks/facial covering is mandatory. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wendell can be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation (for Cancer Care), Kingsview United Church or Harmonize 4 Speech can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
