Peacefully, with family by his side on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 84. Fred King loving husband to Dorothy (Nee Brown) of Oshawa for 63 years. Loving father of Jo, John (predeceased) and his wife Sheila, Jason and his wife Lisa. Loving Grandfather to T-jay, Jessica, Rachael & Sam, Tonya & Greg and Alisa. Loving Great Grandfather to Lucas and Oliver John. Predeceased by his brother Gordon and his wife Eilene and his sister Lois and her companion Joe. He will be missed by many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Fred will also be missed by his coffee shop friends, his antique tractor club friends and many others. A celebration of life is in planning for the New Year. Arrangements entrusted to the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice, ON (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.