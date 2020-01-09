Home

POWERED BY

Services
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
(905) 432-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick John King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully, with family by his side on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 84. Fred King loving husband to Dorothy (Nee Brown) of Oshawa for 63 years. Loving father of Jo, John (predeceased) and his wife Sheila, Jason and his wife Lisa. Loving Grandfather to T-jay, Jessica, Rachael & Sam, Tonya & Greg and Alisa. Loving Great Grandfather to Lucas and Oliver John. Predeceased by his brother Gordon and his wife Eilene and his sister Lois and her companion Joe. He will be missed by many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Fred will also be missed by his coffee shop friends, his antique tractor club friends and many others. A celebration of life is in planning for the New Year. Arrangements entrusted to the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice, ON (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -