It is with sad hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Frederick Maurice Snooks of Sunderland on April 9, 2020 in his 84th year. Fred leaves behind his loving and supporting wife Katherine of 62 years and his six children Patricia (Jim Nelson), Helen (Peter Gouweleeuw), Raymond (Moira Taylor), David (Emy Flindall), Darlene (Stephen Sproule) and Joseph. A proud Poppa of 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Fred will be missed by his extended family of nieces and nephews. Born and raised on a farm in Udora, Ontario. Fred started his own business as a plumber/electrician and also stayed working the farm in Udora with his parents Maurice and May after his marriage to Katherine. Fred was a community man and served on the Udora Hall board and the Bethesda-Scott Cemetery board. Fred will be missed by his family and friends. A private burial was held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Bethesda-Scott Cemetery. A Celebration of his wonderful life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, and if desired, memorial donations can be made to the Hospital for Sick Children, Heart and Stroke Foundation or . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 14, 2020