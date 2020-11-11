On Saturday, November 7, at the age of 74, family and friends of Frederick (Rick) Mortimer-Gibson lost this wonderful, gentle and caring man to two terrible illnesses - depression and anxiety. He left behind a small but close circle of people who loved him so dearly. He is survived by his ex-wife and closest friend Shana, their sons Cameron and Benjamin (Vanessa), and his sister Ruth (Bob) Jamieson. His first grandchild is due in late November - this joyous arrival he will sadly miss. Rick was loved like a brother by his sister-in-law Jenny Bodnar, with whom he spent many happy hours. He will also be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law Sherry Pavey and Holly (Don) Howard; as well as nieces and nephews. Rick graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a degree in Computer Science and spent most of his career working for the Provincial Government. He took early retirement and next chose to do what he loved most - working for himself as a skilled home renovator and handyman. Rick loved sailing and the freedom and pleasure that it gave him. He was also an excellent skier and enjoyed trips to distant mountains in Canada and the United States. The family wishes to thank the dispatcher, the paramedics and the Durham Region Police Officers who responded to our call. Their kindness, sympathy and professionalism will always be remembered. A special thank you to officer John Bell for going above and beyond in providing support and compassion to us on that difficult day. Also, thank you to the Coroner, Dr. Robert Allin, who was very sympathetic and knowledgeable. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). As per his wishes, Rick will be cremated and a private family interment will take place in Gananoque, Ontario. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Rick has always been supportive of our families love of animals. In Rick's memory a donation to SAINT Rescue and Adoption (PO Box 61 Pickering, Pickering, Ontario L1V 2R2), or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca