Frederick Sydney BARKER

March 17, 1934 ~ June 27, 2020Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital at the age of 86.Loving and devoted husband to Verna for 56 years until her passing on July 17, 2016. Loving father to Richard (Laurie) and Stephen (Marnie). Grandfather to Mackenzie, Troy, Richard and Daniel. He will be sadly missed by his sister Jacqueline, extended family (The Molnars) and friends. Special thanks to the staff in palliative care at Ross Memorial Hospital for making Fred's last days as comfortable and bearable as possible.A private family service and cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be forthcoming. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville.