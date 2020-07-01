Frederick Sydney BARKER
March 17, 1934 ~ June 27, 2020

Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital at the age of 86.

Loving and devoted husband to Verna for 56 years until her passing on July 17, 2016. Loving father to Richard (Laurie) and Stephen (Marnie). Grandfather to Mackenzie, Troy, Richard and Daniel. He will be sadly missed by his sister Jacqueline, extended family (The Molnars) and friends. Special thanks to the staff in palliative care at Ross Memorial Hospital for making Fred's last days as comfortable and bearable as possible.

A private family service and cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be forthcoming. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville.

www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
