Freida Joyce COCHRANE
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COCHRANE, Freida Joyce February 17, 1936 - May 8, 2020 Freida passed away peacefully while her husband Don of 66 years was holding her hand. She had been battling cancer for the last few years with courage and a positive attitude. Throughout her life she was very active in the community doing charity work with sports, church and the hospital auxiliary. She is the loving mother of Cal (Margaret), Lorie (Cal) and Phil (Sonya). A special Grandma to Lona (Chris), Dana (Colin), Paige (Mike), Catherine (Andy), Nathan (Christina) and Stu (Brooke). A great-grandmother of Brea, Ethan, Cameron, Andrew, Jordan, Wade, Ethan, Grace, Anna and Bella. She will be sadly missed by her sister Peg and sisters-in-law Doreen, Joyce and Judy, along with many friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698. Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). Donations made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved