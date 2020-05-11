COCHRANE, Freida Joyce February 17, 1936 - May 8, 2020 Freida passed away peacefully while her husband Don of 66 years was holding her hand. She had been battling cancer for the last few years with courage and a positive attitude. Throughout her life she was very active in the community doing charity work with sports, church and the hospital auxiliary. She is the loving mother of Cal (Margaret), Lorie (Cal) and Phil (Sonya). A special Grandma to Lona (Chris), Dana (Colin), Paige (Mike), Catherine (Andy), Nathan (Christina) and Stu (Brooke). A great-grandmother of Brea, Ethan, Cameron, Andrew, Jordan, Wade, Ethan, Grace, Anna and Bella. She will be sadly missed by her sister Peg and sisters-in-law Doreen, Joyce and Judy, along with many friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698. Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). Donations made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 11, 2020.