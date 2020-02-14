Home

Newcastle Funeral Home, LTD - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
Gail Mushinski Obituary
Peacefully passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Gail was the loving wife of the late Michael. Beloved mother of Stan, Stephen (the late Sharon) and Susan. Treasured Baba of Steve (Crystal), Stephanie, Tyler (Chantelle), Nathan, Brayden, and great-Baba to Hailey, Chace, Hunter and Beau. Dear sister of Terry and Arnold Harnden. Gail will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends, especially those at the Cedar Valley Trailer Park. As per Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to the Newcastle Funeral Home, 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle, ON. Online condolences can be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 14, 2020
