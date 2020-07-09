With sadness we announce the passing of Gale Mossman on June 24, 2020. Gale is predeceased by her husband, Allan Mossman. She is survived by her children, Stephen Bullock (Son) and Lynne Bullock (DIL), Sean Bullock (Son), Kelli Saliani (Daughter) and Toby Joyce (SIL) and Scott Mossman (Son); grandchildren, Courtney, Jason, Kayla, Bailey, Caylee and Megan; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Liam; and sister-in-law, Patricia Middlebrook. Gale spent most of her life in Ajax, ON, before moving to Parksville, BC with her husband Allan in 2004. During her time in Ajax she was very busy lady. After many years working as an insurance broker, she co-owned Val Marshall Travel and travelled the world extensively. In between her career and travels, Gale immersed herself in community service. She was a founding member of the Business & Professional Women's Club of Ajax/Pickering, Chairwoman of the Rouge Valley Hospital Board, a member of the Police Services Board of Durham Region and a member of the board for the United Way of Ajax/Pickering, to mention a few. For all her dedication to her community, she was honoured with the Queens Golden Jubilee Award. Gale continued her volunteer services in Parksville sitting on many boards including Milner Gardens, the Community Foundation and lastly as president of RCL Branch #49, Parksville. She will be greatly missed by all those who had the immense pleasure of knowing her. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca
