Garwin Ronald HARTWIG
It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the peaceful passing of Garwin Ronald Hartwig on Monday, September 14, 2020 at home on the Bonnechere with his loving wife holding hands in his 71st year. Loving husband of Judith A. Hartwig (née Thompson) for 50 years. Son of Rhinold and Marguerite Hartwig (Kuehl). Brother of Gail Hasper (late Richard), Millie Fitzpatrick (Garry), Ross Hartwig (late Linda MacCormack) and Lynn Hale (John). Son-in-law of the late Murray and Muriel Thompson. Brother-in-law of Sharon Pace (Joe), Brenda Thompson and the late Liz Thompson. Loving uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place with a private family memorial service to follow on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the chapel of McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-443-5558). Due to the pandemic, mask/facial covering is mandatory. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Garwin to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Kidney Clinic, Diabetes Association or Arthritis Society would be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 18, 2020.
