Gary Edward WILT

Gary Edward WILT Obituary
Long time General Motors Employee Passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by family at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa after a warrior's battle with cancer. Sadly missed by brothers Terry (Betty) and Doug (Tizi). Loving uncle of Tara, Laura, Jesse, Cheyenne and Tylene. Gary will be missed by his Aunt Ida and his extended family in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Predeceased by his parents Bonar and Evelyn and sister Darlene. To commemorate Gary's life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby, (905-443-3376) from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Sick Kids would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
