1/1
Gary Fleming
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1934 to 2020 Gary Joseph Fleming passed away on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 85. Gary was born in Leaside, Ontario to Dr. Pliny Fleming and Mary Martin and was the older brother to his three sisters: Donna, Marion and Roberta. In his youth, he attended Crescent School in Toronto and was known for his athleticism. In 1962, he married Magda Fleming (nee Tietke). They were together for fifty-three years before her passing in 2015. Gary cared deeply for his family. In 1963, he and Magda had their first and only daughter, Patricia. A doting father, Gary was very dedicated to his daughter and spent his adult life caring for Magda, Patricia, and Patricia's two sons, Patrick and Jack. This care took him through Canada, Europe and the United States as he and Magda traveled with Patricia and her family around the world. Gary will be remembered for his commitment to his family and his wonderful sense of humour.In his later years, he especially enjoyed playing sports with his grandsons. He is survived by his daughter Patricia, her husband John and his two grandsons. A Toronto native, Gary was descended from United Empire Loyalists and has a long and storied family history in the area. Gary will be reunited with his parents and interned at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto, along with his wife Magda. A service will be held in the future once the pandemic subsides, where we will celebrate Gary's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved