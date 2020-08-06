Gary Fleming

1934 to 2020 Gary Joseph Fleming passed away on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 85. Gary was born in Leaside, Ontario to Dr. Pliny Fleming and Mary Martin and was the older brother to his three sisters: Donna, Marion and Roberta. In his youth, he attended Crescent School in Toronto and was known for his athleticism. In 1962, he married Magda Fleming (nee Tietke). They were together for fifty-three years before her passing in 2015. Gary cared deeply for his family. In 1963, he and Magda had their first and only daughter, Patricia. A doting father, Gary was very dedicated to his daughter and spent his adult life caring for Magda, Patricia, and Patricia's two sons, Patrick and Jack. This care took him through Canada, Europe and the United States as he and Magda traveled with Patricia and her family around the world. Gary will be remembered for his commitment to his family and his wonderful sense of humour.In his later years, he especially enjoyed playing sports with his grandsons. He is survived by his daughter Patricia, her husband John and his two grandsons. A Toronto native, Gary was descended from United Empire Loyalists and has a long and storied family history in the area. Gary will be reunited with his parents and interned at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto, along with his wife Magda. A service will be held in the future once the pandemic subsides, where we will celebrate Gary's life.



