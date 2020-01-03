|
|
On Monday, December 16, 2019, Gary passed away, surrounded by family at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Hospital at the age of 76. Beloved husband to Carroll (nee Cory) for 54 wonderful years. He was the greatest father to Monica Porteous, Lauren (David) Sawyer and Carrie (David Vaillancourt) Porteous. He was the best Poppy (Pops) to Meaghan (Andrew), Matthew, Jacob, Addison, Jordan and Jemma. Cherished son of Audrey and the late Victor Porteous. Survived by his brother and best friend Wayne Porteous, his sister-in-law Eva Porteous and their son Wesley (Catriona). Dearly missed by his sister-in-law Margaret Harris, brother-in-law Tom Harris and their sons Gregory and Ryan. Gary will always be remembered by his extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at The Oshawa Legion Branch #43, 471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa Ontario, L1H 4J7 on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, The or Parkinson Canada. Online condolences can be made to www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca