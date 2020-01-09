|
Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates December 23rd, 2019 in his 74th year. Loving husband of Sophia Elizabeth Jane (Werry) Hanewich, sharing 49 years of wonderful marriage. Son of Violet and Ernie Hanewich, brother of Ed (Sharon), Helen Tonkin (David) and Lora Medeiros (Paulo). Brother-in-law of Dr. Clark Werry (Kathleen McGill), Diane and Eleanor Werry and Faye Bristow. Predeceased by his in-laws Ernest and Alberta Werry and brothers-in-law Allan Werry, Grant Werry, Albert Werry and sister-in-law Ann Werry. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews. Gary enjoyed the outdoors which included gardening, golfing, swimming and fishing. He worked for the City of Oshawa and the Municipality of Clarington for 33 years in Planning and Development departments. Special thanks to all the staff for the amazing care at Hillsdale Estates in Lavender Lane for the past 11 years. Thank you to Dr. McIntosh and Dr. Mohapatra. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., Bowmanville. In keeping with Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service to follow in the Spring of 2020. Memorial donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or Kingsview United Church in Oshawa are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com