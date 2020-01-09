|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Geoffrey, with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving step-father of John Howard (Brenda), Richard Howard (Shohreh) and Steven Howard (Suzanne). Cherished grandpa of Amy, Negar (Behzad), Negin (Soheil), Claire, Sam, Graham, and many great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Thirty plus year employee of Totten Sims Hubicki; Civil Engineer; Member of Whitby Kiwanis Club. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Friday, January 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or All Saints Anglican Church Whitby Restoration Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com