Born April 24, 1941 The love of my life, my best friend, and my wonderful husband, suddenly passed away on April 3, 2020. He leaves behind, not only siblings and other family in Germany, but a great deal of friends, colleagues, and students. What can I say about his passionate life? He was the steadfast man by my side for over 52 years, a compassionate teacher who was completely devoted to his profession and his students, and a dedicated humanitarian. Georg cultivated a community of countless friends - he was thoughtful, cheerful, kind, and giving to everyone he met. Georg chose causes very near to his heart. As a Rotarian, he was involved in fundraisers and charity events that mattered to him, with his greatest commitment to the First Nations Community. As a chef, he shared his love for food through cooking classes at the BOAA and selflessly sharing his time by planning and cooking for MANY community events. As a community-focused man, Georg enjoyed beautifying the Village of Hampton and active involvement in yearly celebrations. Georg loved the outdoors: Camping and canoeing, going for walks, making picnics, swimming, curling and gardening were among his most favourite hobbies. Dear Georg, as I write this, and anyone who knew Georg would understand, you were the wind beneath my wings and you raised me up to more than I could ever be. I miss you! At Georg's request no visitation or funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Georg may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation, Bowmanville Rotary Club, or Bowmanville Older Adults Association (BOAA). Family and friends are invited to leave condolences and memories of Georg at www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 9, 2020