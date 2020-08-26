George Archer Edwards, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Oshawa on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Stella of 52 years. Loving father of Martin and Patricia who reside on Vancouver Island, BC. Dear brother of Margaret Stockdale of Scotland. Dearly remembered by his nephews Alan (Shelley) Edwards and Andrew Edwards and grandnephews Jacob and Griffiths and grandnieces Janelle (Joe) Bakalar and Brianne (Erol) Bosut, nieces Pamela and Margot (Ian) Thornley, nephew David (Thelma) Lyttle of Scotland. Will be sadly missed by sister-in-law Kay (George) Cox, nieces Joan Madden, Alison (Damien) Nichols, Hilary (Angelo) Bonsignore, Beverly (Tony) Mazzaferro, and nephew Drew (Josie) Richardson and families. Lovingly remembered by his cousin Yvonne Wallace and families. Predeceased by his brother Desmond, sister June Lyttle, sister-in-law Violet Edwards, sister-in-law Audrey and husband Ronnie Gorman, brother-in-law Andy and wife Mary Richardson, sister-in-law Edna and husband Billy Boyd, nephew Derek and niece Yvonne Henning and nephew-in-law Steve Madden and grandnephew Andrew Richardson. Relatives and friends in Ireland, Scotland, England, USA and Canada will fondly remember George with love. Online condolences may be written at makfuneralhome.com
. George will be put to rest at Thornton Cemetery in Oshawa. Please join the family at Lakeview Park in Oshawa on August 31st at 2:00 p.m. for an ice cream. An online Celebration of Life will be offered with zoom on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 and please contact Patricia at pranapatricia@gmail.com or mge@shaw.ca for details. Donations may be given to Humane Society of Durham, Knox Presbyterian Church in Oshawa or Heart and Stroke Foundation. You may light a candle to celebrate his life for a man who will be sadly missed for his character and kind ways, always a teacher. Thank you to the Palliative Home Care Team and Dr. Chen who supported his family gently usher George back "home".