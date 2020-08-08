1/1
George C. TAYLOR
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 92 years of age. George is now reunited with his beloved wife Patricia and his son Robert. He leaves to mourn, his children Craig and his wife Lynda, Pam and her husband Doug Noonan and David. Cherished grandfather of Alicia (Dale), Daniel, Matthew, Julia and Charlie. George will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews throughout Ontario, his extended family from his hometown of Dundee, Scotland and family throughout the United Kingdom. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234) on Monday, August 10th, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at ST. MARY OF THE PEOPLE PARISH (570 Marion Street, Oshawa). Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to SickKids Foundation or United Way Durham would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
