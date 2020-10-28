It is with great sadness that the family of George Forrest Kydd announce his passing on October 22, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Uxbridge on September 28, 1927 the only son of George Kydd Sr. and Nellie (nee Johnston) Kydd. He is survived by his wife Shirley (nee Veale) and children Jane and Gerry and grandchildren, Ashley, Madison, Lindsey and James and seven great-grandchildren. George grew up on the family farm in Uxbridge where he farmed for his entire life. He also built the Uxbridge Golf Course in 1958 on his existing farm land. He was actively involved in Hockey as a player in his younger years and later as a referee throughout the area. He loved horses and was a breeder and owner of a number of Standard Bred race horses. He passed away peacefully at Lakeview Manor Beaverton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073) In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of George to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca