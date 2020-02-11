|
|
George passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9th at Lakeridge Hospital at the age of 86. Loving husband of Jackie for 62 years, and loved father of Janice (Kevin), Douglas (Ulla), David (Kim). Cherished grandfather of Jacob, David, Ben, Astrid and Grace. Survived by sisters Carol (Garnet) Warriner and Ruth Gibson. Predeceased by sisters Pat O'Reilly and Judy Humble. He was a caring, loving husband and friend to Jackie. Family was always a priority. He loved, supported, listened and encouraged and was always there. George worked in Experimental Engineering for General Motors for 40 years. He was an active member of Faith United Church and was very involved in the amalgamation of St. Andrew's and Courtice United Churches to form Faith United. He loved his garden and spent many summers enjoying his flowers. He will be missed by his family and friends. A real gentle man, his kindness will never to be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Faith United Church, Hearth Place or a
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 11, 2020