Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday May 22, 2020 at the age of 86 years. George, predeceased by his loving wife Gloria. Dear father of Douglas, Debra, Ken, James (Jill) and the late Richard. Adored Grandfather to Ryan and Scott and great grandfather to Riley and Owen. He will be forever missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Arrangements entrusted with Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd. Whitby 905-443-3376 Interment of Georges cremated remains to take place at Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation Cancer Centre. Online condolences at mountlawn.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 25, 2020.