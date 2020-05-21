It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of George Junner Smith, a dearly loved husband, dad and grandpa. Our hearts are broken and life as we know it will never be the same. Born in Scotland in 1940, George married his childhood sweetheart Anne and moved to England to work for ICI as an Industrial Chemist. Upon his retirement from ICI - it was commented that in his entire 30 years with the company he had never taken one sick day - a true testament to his character of loyalty, hard work and integrity. George retired at 50 and he and Anne moved to Canada to be with their daughters, Yvonne and Liz. Blessed with amazing parents, Yvonne and Liz were ecstatic to have them living in Canada. Our dad was a true blessing in our lives, who provided loving guidance and support always. Through Dad's passion for golf and curling he made some truly remarkable friendships that he held dear to his heart. A doting grandpa to Alex and Olivia. He seemed to think they could do no wrong. Never missing one of their baseball games, he thoroughly enjoyed and participated actively with them. Taking Alex snowboarding, sitting for hours on end just in awe watching him fly down the slopes. When Olivia decided to take up painting and music, every piece she produced was a masterpiece according to Grandpa. There is a huge void in our lives. Sadly missed by his wife Anne, daughters Yvonne and Liz, son-in-law John, grandchildren Alex and Olivia and sister Helen and family in Scotland. Dad loved his Tim Horton's coffee. In honor of our dad, we would ask the next time you enjoy yours, please raise your cup and send a prayer heavenwards to George. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and all will be welcome. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Donations in memory of George can be sent to the Heart and Stroke Foundation with much gratitude. For online condolences, visit www.lowandlow.ca "Forever in our hearts - Good Night, God Bless."
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.