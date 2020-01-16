|
|
(1926-2020) It is with deep sadness that the Delaney family announces the passing of George, beloved father, grand-father and great grand-father. George studied theology at Toronto Baptist Seminary as a young man; however, he discovered his calling in the Construction industry building many homes, schools and churches throughout southern Ontario. George was always a scholar, and he published his last book From Galilee to Golgotha: an Ancient Walk that Changed Everything this past year. George loved to travel and learn more about the world. George is survived by three children, Jane (Alan), Philip (Wendy) and Joel (Debbie), seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday January 17th at 11:30 am, at Cobourg Fellowship Baptist Church, 469 Elgin Street, Cobourg, Ontario. A light reception will follow. If you would like to honour George's memory, donations to Toronto Baptist Seminary would be most appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020