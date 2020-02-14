|
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on February 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Sheila Marie (nee Ford) for over 58 years. Beloved father of Paul (Mary Ann), Scott (Ingrid) and Janine. Cherished papa of Peter. George leaves behind siblings Rosalie and Adrian and is predeceased by Betty and Joe. He will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. George worked for the same employer throughout his career, starting at 16 years old with Canada Permanent Trust which then became Canada Trust which then became TD Canada Trust, from which he retired in 1998 after 46 years of service. George, or Mel as he was known by family and friends, was a family man who enjoyed hockey and spending time at the cottage. Friends may call at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Blvd., 905-579-6787) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 for visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life in the Chapel at 11 a.m. The family wish to extend their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for care, compassion and professionalism shown to George and his family. Donations will be gratefully accepted for R.S.Mclaughlin Cancer Centre or Palliative Care at Lakeridge Health. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 14, 2020