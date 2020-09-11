It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father and grandfather, George Gresik. He passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on September 4th, 2020 with family by his side. He was a retired employee of General Motors. He leaves behind beloved wife Stephie of 63 years, loving father of Wayne and Cindy (Jens) and cherished grandfather of Craig, Cody and Shae-Lyn. Dear brother of Helen, Roman, Francis, and Peter. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A Private Family Graveside Service took place on Wednesday September 9th at Mount Lawn Cemetery. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca