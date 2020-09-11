1/1
George Michael Gresik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father and grandfather, George Gresik. He passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on September 4th, 2020 with family by his side. He was a retired employee of General Motors. He leaves behind beloved wife Stephie of 63 years, loving father of Wayne and Cindy (Jens) and cherished grandfather of Craig, Cody and Shae-Lyn. Dear brother of Helen, Roman, Francis, and Peter. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A Private Family Graveside Service took place on Wednesday September 9th at Mount Lawn Cemetery. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved