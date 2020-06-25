George Reginald BREARLEY
Peacefully passed in his sleep on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville at age 86. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Kristin, Denise, Allan (Judy) and the late Laurie-Ann. Proud Papa of Emma, Carly, Garnett and Christopher. Dear brother of Shirley. Special brother-in-law of Herb (Jackie), and the late Dawn and Howie. .Dear uncle of Darlene and Debbie. George will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville and Dr. Harvey Williams for their special care and attention. A private family service was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Lakeridge Health Foundation Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. A guest book of condolence can be signed at www.mountlawn.ca.

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
