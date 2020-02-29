|
Suddenly at home, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. George, in his 76th year, was called Home. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 47 years. Loving father of Angela Seymour (Chuck Petrovic) and Cindy Bullock (Adam). Dear Papa of Nicholas, Malaia, Benjamin and Koa. Brother of Bill Gargal (Geri) and of the late Margaret VanCampenhout. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Dearest friend of Jimmy Downs. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 135 Wilson Rd. S., Oshawa on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Donations in memory of George to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 29, 2020