Home

POWERED BY

Services
McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Resources
More Obituaries for George GARGAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Victor GARGAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Victor GARGAL Obituary
Suddenly at home, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. George, in his 76th year, was called Home. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 47 years. Loving father of Angela Seymour (Chuck Petrovic) and Cindy Bullock (Adam). Dear Papa of Nicholas, Malaia, Benjamin and Koa. Brother of Bill Gargal (Geri) and of the late Margaret VanCampenhout. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Dearest friend of Jimmy Downs. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 135 Wilson Rd. S., Oshawa on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Donations in memory of George to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -