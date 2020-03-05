Home

George W. T. ROBINSON

George W. T. ROBINSON Obituary
August 21, 1932 - February 27, 2020 Predeceased by wife Diane, sons Dennis and Tim. Survived by daughter's Cindy and Patti, daughter-in-law, Maureen (Dennis). Dear Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. As you were and will forever be, treasured forever in our memory Visitation to be held between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. Saturday March 7, followed by service immediately after. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region would be greatly appreciated. Visitation and service will be held at: Armstrong Funeral Home 124 King Street East, Oshawa ON. L1H 1B6
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
