George William "Bill" Parrott
Bill Parrott, gone to rest on July 13, 2020 after 91 years of diligent work and play. Best friend and Devoted husband of May (nee Pearson) for 70 years. Survived by his loving children Leeanna (Glenn) and Douglas (Josette); his cherished grandchildren, Philip (Angela), Brittany (Scott), Cassandra, Audrey and Kyle; and treasured great-grandson Nolan. The last of his generation, he was predeceased by his sisters, (and brothers-in-law) Betty Clark (Gordon), Eileen Smith (Alan), Joan Mroczeck (Nick). Remembered by many nieces and nephews and honorary uncle to many more. He was an avid fisherman, bowling enthusiast, gardener extraordinaire, handyman and he excelled at painting everything. Stalwart paint shop supervisor at General Motors for 37 years. At Bill's request, no funeral service will be held. Do not mourn my death, celebrate my life. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed online at Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, Bowmanville. www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 18, 2020.
