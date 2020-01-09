|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgette Denise Pledge on December 31st, 2019. She had spent Christmas with family and was in a house filled with love when she left us. Georgette is survived by her children Donna (and husband Scott), Peter (and wife Nathalie) and James (and wife Shelly). She was 'Nanna' to her 6 grandchildren Abigail, Chelsea, Olivia, Andrew, Christopher and Brendan. Georgette had travelled the world with her husband Donald through the Air Force and settled down most notably in Ottawa, Germany, Cape Breton, Bedford and ultimately Uxbridge. She lost her loving husband, Donald Theodore Pledge, October 1st, 2001 (he called her 'Georgette my pet'). In the last 18 years, Georgette found happiness with her kids, grandkids and friends. The kids miss their 'Mum' and the grandkids miss their 'Nanna' very much but we know she has moved on to a better place with Don. The family held an intimate private service, in Uxbridge, Ontario. Your very kind thoughts, support and prayers were greatly appreciated. Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to Parkinson Canada. Arrangements were entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca