Georgina Corbett (nee Duncan) passed away peacefully, with her boys at her side, just before dawn on October 23rd 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bert in 2019. Survived by her sons Ken and his wife Laura of Kincardine, Brian and his wife Patricia of Burlington, and Rob and his wife Louisa of Toronto. Also left to mourn their Nana are her Grandchildren Mitch (Maca) & Sam (Jodi), Katie Girard, Lily & Zara and two Great-Granddaughters Madelyn & Elena. Georgie was born in Toronto in 1934, the youngest of the four children of George& Esther Duncan. After a stint in the Royal Canadian Air Force, Georgie returned to Ontario, fell in love and married Bert. They raised their sons in Uxbridge and spent many happy summers at the cottage on Lake Kushog and then later in Muskoka. Shortly after Bert's retirement they moved to Goderich and enjoyed the company of new friends found there. While the kitchen wasn't necessarily Georgie's place to shine, her Grandkids always knew that the cookie jar would be full when they visited. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Harbour Hill, in Goderich, who tended to Georgie's needs these past few years. Most of all, we are grateful that Georgie & Bert are reunited again. A private family service will be held in line with the current Covid protocols . Friends may sign the book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca