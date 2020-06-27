Predeceased by her beloved husband "Dal" Dalrymple and her daughter Andrea Russell (Blair). Loving mother of Joseph Dalrymple (Nancy) and Leslea Schmitz (Oswald). Devoted grandmother of Coulter (Lillian), Zachary (Laura) and Cameron (Bella) Schmitz, Katherine Russell and Caileag Dalrymple. A Service of Remembrance will be held in the fall. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Paul's United Church, Bowmanville or to Canada Blood Services would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 27, 2020.