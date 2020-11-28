It is with great sadness that the family of Georgina Gwen Garritano announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer on November 24, surrounded by her three daughters. She was 67 years old. Georgina will be forever missed by her daughters, Lisa (Jeffrey), Kellie (Florencia), Sabrina, and her grandchildren, Hailey, Tristen, Tanner, Ella. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends. Georgina was predeceased by her mother Vera, her father Frank, her stepmother Betty, her sister Linda, her brother Frank and her grandson Logan. Georgina was born in Manchester, England on November 5, 1953. She emigrated to Canada in 1974. Georgina loved interior decorating and animals and she had a flair for fashion and she was an amazing cook. She also loved the sun and beach. Her family wishes to thank all those that provided support along her journey. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Humane Society of Durham Region in Georgina's name. A memorial service and interment was held at Mt. Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery. You may sign the online guest book at www.mountlawn.ca