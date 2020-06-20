Passed away at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Monday, June 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Gerry was born August 13, 1936 in Buchans, Newfoundland. He moved to Toronto, Ontario in 1955 to take his electrical apprenticeship, and after successfully completing it he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #353 and has been a member for 60 years. Over the course of his career he worked on many projects including the First Canadian Place as foreman with Robertshaw Controls, the Cadillac Fairview Building (Eatons Centre) and IBM. He was a hardworking, dedicated union man, always providing for his family. When jobs were scarce in the city he followed the work spending time in Sudbury, Newfoundland and Bermuda. Later in life Gerry spent time in Florida, and being an avid baseball fan, he enjoyed watching the Blue Jays spring training camps. He continued on with his love of the sport watching his grandsons and great-grandsons play. Gerry is predeceased by his parents Albert and Florence Pinsent, brothers Guy and Bruce and sister Elaine (Cherie). He is survived by sisters Jean (Fred) Sanger, Joyce (Angus) Elliott, Mildred (Keith) Johnson, Marilyn Pinsent and brother Lloyd Pinsent. Gerry will be sadly missed by his children Catherine (Scott) Beamish, Sharon Churchill, Paul (Mary-Lou) Pinsent, Brian (Jeanette) Pinsent, Janice Pinsent-Sunderman, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Gerry was a kind, generous, thoughtful man with a great sense of humour. He will be greatly missed by family, nieces and nephews and many close friends in Ontario and Newfoundland. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will occur at a later date, after which time Gerry will be taken to Dildo, Newfoundland to be interred with his parents. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.