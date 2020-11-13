Gerald Frederick King entered the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday October 26th at the age of 92. Predeceased by his first wife Margret King (nee Britton), his brother Ronald William King, and his three children Christine Vey (nee King), Stephen King, and Robyn King. Cherished brother to June Marie, Annie Gwendolyn and Grant Richard. Dearly loved grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Precious father to John, Robert, and Lynda (Johnnie) Knevel. Beloved stepfather to Richard, Joseph, Daniel, and Robert Botnick. Survived by his second wife Honey King (nee Botnick) of Prince Edward County. He touched many lives and was loved by many friends and extended family. A celebration of Gerry's life will occur in the spring of 2021. "The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold" Psalm 18:2 Gerry is in the presence of his Rock and stronghold. Amen. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com