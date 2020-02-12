|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 8th 2020. Loving husband of the late Sarah (Sally) for 55 years. Dear father of Andrea, Kevin (Heather), Greg (Janice) and Amanda (Meghan). Cherished Poppa of Gavin, Rachael, Liam and Sarah. Dear brother of Rose Bateman and Raymond Kent. Gerry will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Thursday February 13th, from 6:00-9:00pm. A funeral service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, 150 Victoria Street, Whitby on Friday February 14th at 4:00pm with visitation from 3:00pm - 4:00pm. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 12, 2020