It's been 10 long years. If tears could build a stairway, And memories build a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven And bring you home again. No farewell words were spoken, No time to say "good bye!", You were gone before I knew it, And only God knows why. My heart still aches with sorrow, And secret tears still flow, How much it hurt to lose you, No one will ever know. But now I know you want me To mourn for you no more; Just cherish all the happy times, That we had shared before. You will never be forgotten And I pledge to you today, A hollowed place within my heart, Is where you will always stay. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Gina and the Gangemi and Rowan families.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020