1/1
Gerald William ROWE
1948-02-15 - 2020-11-07
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jerry Rowe at the age of 72. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Connie Mulligan, his stepson Tim Mulligan and predeceased by his step daughters Cindy Mulligan and Maureen Mulligan. Their grandkids Ryan, Shannon, Amanda, Meghan and Leora. Great grandkids Carson, Blake, and Alice. His siblings Carol (Mike), John (Lucy), Kathy (Fred), Judy (Dale), Sharon (Paul) and Claire (Bob) He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date. If desired, donations in his memory, may be made to the Ajax Legion Branch 322. An E transfer can be made to rcl322poppyfund@gmail.com. Online condolences can be made at mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McEachnie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved