It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jerry Rowe at the age of 72. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Connie Mulligan, his stepson Tim Mulligan and predeceased by his step daughters Cindy Mulligan and Maureen Mulligan. Their grandkids Ryan, Shannon, Amanda, Meghan and Leora. Great grandkids Carson, Blake, and Alice. His siblings Carol (Mike), John (Lucy), Kathy (Fred), Judy (Dale), Sharon (Paul) and Claire (Bob) He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date. If desired, donations in his memory, may be made to the Ajax Legion Branch 322. An E transfer can be made to rcl322poppyfund@gmail.com. Online condolences can be made at mceachniefuneral.ca