At Lakeridge Health, Ajax Hospital on June 4, 2020. Gerry,loving husband of Catherine (Rena). Children, Alan (Kathleen) and Graeme (Sandra). Grandfather of Andrew and Dylan and Liam and Alison. Great Grandfather of Jaxon. Gerry was born in Glasgow in 1939, he came to Canada in 1969. He worked for the ScarboroughBoard of Education.We wish to thank the nurses in the ICU, AJax Hospital for the care they gave him.



