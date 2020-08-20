Was promoted to glory peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital, at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Wilbert Clarke for 57 years. Ruth will be sadly missed by her sons Wayne (Deborah) and Ralph (Michele). Cherished grandmother to Benjamin and Alexandra Clarke and great grandmother to Kane. Dear sister to Harold Holmes sister in law to Clifford Clarke. Sister in law to the late Grace Holmes and Jean Clarke. Ruth will be sadly missed by her extended family friends and all who knew her. Ruth was a devoted member of the Oshawa Salvation Army Temple and lived her life as a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 :And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as god also forgave you in Christ. Ruth was a generous soul thinking of others before herself. A memorial service will be held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 21 GARRARD ROAD WHITBY 905-443-3376 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation an hour prior. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3349 to schedule for the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.