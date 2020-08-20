1/1
Geraldine "Ruth" Clarke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Was promoted to glory peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital, at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Wilbert Clarke for 57 years. Ruth will be sadly missed by her sons Wayne (Deborah) and Ralph (Michele). Cherished grandmother to Benjamin and Alexandra Clarke and great grandmother to Kane. Dear sister to Harold Holmes sister in law to Clifford Clarke. Sister in law to the late Grace Holmes and Jean Clarke. Ruth will be sadly missed by her extended family friends and all who knew her. Ruth was a devoted member of the Oshawa Salvation Army Temple and lived her life as a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 :And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as god also forgave you in Christ. Ruth was a generous soul thinking of others before herself. A memorial service will be held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 21 GARRARD ROAD WHITBY 905-443-3376 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation an hour prior. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3349 to schedule for the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved