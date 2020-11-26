1/1
Gerard Stanley (Gerry) STEELE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family announces Gerry's passing on November 20, 2020 at the age of 78, peacefully and hand in hand with his loved ones. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Daley), predeceased by first wife Eileen, loving father of Glenn (April) Steele, Michelle (Chris) Mortimer, stepfather of Cathie (Kevin) Griffin, Len (Lara) Daley, Rhonda (Curtis) Hodgins. Proud and cherished grandfather of Chris, Mary (Chris), Alana, Briana, Bradley, Adrien, Brett (Courtney), Jordyn, Paige, Jack, Cooper and Hayden, new great-granddaughter Rylea and uncle and great-uncle to many. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Martina (McGonnell) Steele and his brothers and sisters and is survived by many brother and sisters-in-law. Gerry was charismatic with a great zest and integrity for life. Never one to turn down a game of cards, Gerry enjoyed many hands of 45s and euchre parties over the years. He loved playing hockey, fishing, golf and summers spent on their piece of paradise in Prince Edward Island. He treasured time with family and friends and Sunday drives with great friends Jim and Sonja Huxter. He was truly blessed to have experienced the love of two wonderful women. Gerry was kind, sensitive and generous and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, November 24th. Mass of Christian Burial was held at ST. GERTRUDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 690 King Street East, Oshawa on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved