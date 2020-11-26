It is with great sadness that the family announces Gerry's passing on November 20, 2020 at the age of 78, peacefully and hand in hand with his loved ones. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Daley), predeceased by first wife Eileen, loving father of Glenn (April) Steele, Michelle (Chris) Mortimer, stepfather of Cathie (Kevin) Griffin, Len (Lara) Daley, Rhonda (Curtis) Hodgins. Proud and cherished grandfather of Chris, Mary (Chris), Alana, Briana, Bradley, Adrien, Brett (Courtney), Jordyn, Paige, Jack, Cooper and Hayden, new great-granddaughter Rylea and uncle and great-uncle to many. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Martina (McGonnell) Steele and his brothers and sisters and is survived by many brother and sisters-in-law. Gerry was charismatic with a great zest and integrity for life. Never one to turn down a game of cards, Gerry enjoyed many hands of 45s and euchre parties over the years. He loved playing hockey, fishing, golf and summers spent on their piece of paradise in Prince Edward Island. He treasured time with family and friends and Sunday drives with great friends Jim and Sonja Huxter. He was truly blessed to have experienced the love of two wonderful women. Gerry was kind, sensitive and generous and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, November 24th. Mass of Christian Burial was held at ST. GERTRUDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 690 King Street East, Oshawa on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com