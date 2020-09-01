1/1
Gertrude Carrolyn OLFORD
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by her parents Bertram and Julia Olford; sisters Barbara Nichol (William), Marion Christensen (Tom) and Thelma Olford; brothers Norman and Robert. Survived by sister Catherine Hopper (Bob) and brothers Jack (Ghislaine) and Tom Olford (Joanne); god-daughters Tara Poitras (Dany) and Abby Hopper; many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Tom (Joanne), Jack, Christen (Dave Samantha Allison Travis), Shelly(Glenn Abby) Tara ( Dany Julia Alexander Gilles), Jim, Deb (John), Keith (Sarah Grace Hay den Maeve), Cory ( Yvette Liam Noah Maeve), Shannon (Jean Tristan Logan), Kim (Dan Brae den Jeremy Madison), Andrew. An organist and teacher, Dr. Olford was privileged to work with wonderful musicians, educators, and clergy in her professional life, counting many of them as friends. The family wishes to thank members of the medical profession for their exemplary care over the years. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Sensenbrenner Hospital CT Scan Fund, 101 Progress Cres., Kapuskasing, ON, P5N 3H5. Consider being an organ donor. Funeral to be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. All local pandemic requirements will be monitored, masks and social distancing will be enforced. Arrangements by Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5259 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
