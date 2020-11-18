1/1
Gertrude THOMPSON
Thompson Gertrude Ethel (Harris) Gert, in her 94th year passed away on November 15, 2020 at Peterborough Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur Thompson. Nan of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Loving mother of Richard Thompson (Beverly), Ruth Thompson, David Thompson (Predeceased), Eleanor Hewis (Charles), Ruby Westlake (Roy) both predeceased. Shirley Green, Predeceased (Mike) Carolyne MCreedy (Garth) Predeceased Jack (Debbie). On-line condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 18, 2020.
