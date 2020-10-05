It is with heavy hearts the Swindells family announce Gillian's sudden passing at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in her 47th year. Beloved daughter of John and Margaret Swindells. Loving mother of Steven Swindells and Joshua Swindells. Dear sister of Simon Swindells, his partner Claudia and their son Braeden. Gillian will be remembered by all who knew her as a free spirit. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a private family memorial service will be held with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). A Celebration of Gillian's Life will be held at a later date once Covid restrictions on gatherings have lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Gillian's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca