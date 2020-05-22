Gioconda "Josie" D'ANNUNZIO
Peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 81 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Nicola. Loving mother of Pino and his wife Lisa, Maria Natoli and her husband the late Roberto, Mike and his wife Silvia, and Vince. Cherished Nonna of Nicholas, Michael, Victoria, Matteo and Calvin. Dear sister of Fernando Albanese and his wife Lucy, Melina and her husband the late Tonino, Ulderico and his wife Silvana, Rosa, Concetta and predeceased by Pasqualino, Anita and her husband Tanino. Gioconda will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, both in Italy and Canada. A private funeral service will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Liver Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Due to Covid - 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. Live streaming of the visitation and service will be available on the Oshawa Funeral Home Facebook Page.


Published in Durham Region News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
