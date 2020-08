Passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Port Hope on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Giovanni Petralito, owner of Pam Tile Ltd., Bowmanville, husband of Grace Petralito (Calvo). Father of Desiree Petralito (husband Richard Barassin) and Antonio Petralito ( wife Linnaea Petralito).Grandfather of Domenic, Sienna, Laynie, Alessia and John. Son of Maria and Antonio Petralito of Portopalo, Sicily. Brother of Concetta, Enza, Orietta and Stefanie Petralito. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, 155 Walton Street, Port Hope, Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. Entombment, Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to the Canadian Cancer Society