Passed away peacefully at the Case Manor in Bobcaygeon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Tom Goreski. Loving mother of Sharon and her husband James Adams, Randy and his wife Carol Goreski. Cherished "white haired" grandma of Jeanna (predeceased), Jamie (Tanya) Adams and great grandma of Taylor, Jade, Tia, Joseph and Ryan. Gladys will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. A private family service was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
.