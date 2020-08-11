Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday August 9th, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved soulmate of Sharon Whalen (nee Cully). Loving Dad to Christine Whalen (Dana), Tim, Mike & Lori. Cherished papa & grandpa to Caylee, Seth, Jesse (Kinda), Celine, Rylee, Danika, Nikolas, Cassandra & Emma. Dear brother of Gay (Norman) Loveland and predeceased by his parents Charles & Amelia Tugwell. He will be lovingly remembered by his nephew Grant & niece Dana. A Private family service will be held on Thursday August 13th. Interment Prospect Cemetery, Toronto. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com