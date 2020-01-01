|
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late Mary (Roberts) and Moody Thompson. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Robert, and children Eric (Sandra) and Horace, Crystal (Gaetan). Grandchildren Timmy, Justin (Charlene), Jessie and Jordan. Great-grandchildren Hailey and Roland. Brothers Kelsey (Kay), Harley (Mona), Wesley (Linda), Glen (Julie). Sisters Alice (William), Margaret and Shirley (Doug). Sisters-in-law Elizabeth, Evelyn and Eva and many friends. Predeceased by her sister Georgie, brothers Chester, Earl, Alex and sister-in-law Diane. Glenda was an employee of General Motors for thirty years and she loved playing cards with her many friends, baking and planting her many flowers, there could never be too many. We would like to thank all who provided care for Glenda in any way and an extra special thank you to Wally who was like family and her PSW, Julie. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME (Whitby, Ontario) 905-443-3376 Donations in Glenda's memory can be made to or Rescue Centres for Cats, her favourite furry friends. Celebration of Glenda's Life to be determined at a later date.